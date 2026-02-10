Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE officials appear before Congress in wake of deadly shootings

Representative Bennie Thompson calls ICE hearing a "reckoning for the Trump administration"
  • Leaders from three US immigration agencies are scheduled to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill.
  • The hearing will scrutinise the administration's immigration crackdown, particularly heightened enforcement efforts in Minnesota.
  • These efforts in Minnesota led to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents, sparking widespread protests.
  • In response to local demands and tensions, the administration recently withdrew 700 immigration officers from Minnesota.
  • A recent Quinnipiac survey indicates that 63 per cent of Americans disapprove of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is enforcing immigration laws.
