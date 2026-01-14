Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE officers pull woman from car in Minneapolis as she shouts ‘I’m disabled’

Minneapolis mayor says ICE is responsible for '50 percent' of shootings in city this year
  • A woman was forcibly removed from her car by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, six days after another individual, Renee Nicole Good, was killed by an ICE agent in the same city.
  • The incident, which occurred two blocks from Good's killing, involved masked agents dragging the woman, who claimed to be disabled and autistic, from her vehicle amidst protests.
  • During the confrontation, tear gas, flash bang grenades, and pepper balls were deployed against demonstrators, with bystanders expressing outrage at the agents' actions.
  • An ICE official confirmed that at least 60 protesters have been arrested in Minnesota over the past five days for obstructing or assaulting immigration authorities.
  • The administration has deployed over 2,000 agents to the Minneapolis-St Paul area as part of a controversial operation, drawing strong criticism from local officials including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
