Update in case of 5-year-old boy detained by ICE

Thousands protest against ICE in Minneapolis
  • A five-year-old boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, have returned to Minneapolis after being detained by federal immigration agents in Texas since 20 January.
  • Their release was ordered by District Judge Fred Biery, who issued a scathing assessment of the administration's mass deportation campaign.
  • Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro shared images of Liam and his father leaving the South Texas Family Residential Center and escorted them back to Minnesota.
  • Liam's image, wearing a Spider-Man backpack and bunny hat during his father's arrest, became a viral symbol of the aggressive immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis.
  • While Homeland Security characterised Liam's father as an “illegal alien,” the family's attorney stated they “came legally and are pursuing a legal pathway” for asylum.
