Federal judge set to consider legality of Trump’s ICE crackdown
- A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments concerning an ongoing immigration crackdown in Minnesota, following the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol agent.
- Minnesota officials previously sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over 'Operation Metro Surge,' which they have labelled unlawful, seeking a reduction in federal agents.
- This initial lawsuit was filed after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on 7 January, with Pretti's death adding further urgency to the legal challenge.
- The Justice Department has dismissed Minnesota's lawsuit as 'legally frivolous' and requested that the judge deny their request.
- In a separate legal action, Minnesota officials sued DHS over the investigation into Pretti's shooting, alleging federal authorities took exclusive possession of evidence and blocked state officials, prompting a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to preserve evidence.