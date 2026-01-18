Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is your data being sold to ICE by the AI tech firm Flock Safety?

Sky correspondent caught in tear gas at ICE protest in Minneapolis
  • Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based tech firm, provides AI-enabled number plate recognition cameras to over 5,000 communities across 49 US states, promoting its technology as a crime-fighting tool.
  • Numerous cities are cancelling or suspending their contracts with Flock Safety after revelations that its data was repeatedly accessed by immigration authorities for Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.
  • Investigations uncovered that federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, gained access to Flock's national lookup network for immigration-related searches, despite the company initially denying federal contracts.
  • Privacy advocates and critics, including Senator Ron Wyden, argue that Flock's system creates a massive nationwide surveillance network, logging the movements of all citizens and enabling potential abuses, such as investigating individuals for abortions or protests.
  • Although Flock Safety has introduced new rules, including pausing federal pilot programs and allowing customers to block certain searches, many cities and critics remain unconvinced, citing a lack of trust and transparency.
