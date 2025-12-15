Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Congresswoman says son was pulled over by ICE amid immigration crackdown

Mother of Karoline Leavitt's nephew speaks out after release from ICE
  • Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reported that her 20-year-old son was stopped by ICE agents in Minnesota and asked for identification, and was released after showing his passport.
  • Omar accused immigration officers of “racially profiling” Minnesotans and criticised the “Trump administration's immigration crackdown,” stating agents had previously entered a mosque where her son was praying.
  • The incident occurred amidst “Operation Metro Surge,” which has led to over 400 arrests in Minnesota, though an ICE spokesperson denied specifically targeting Somali immigrants.
  • Omar sent a letter to Homeland Security and ICE directors, alleging “egregious levels of unnecessary force” and suggesting the surge was a direct response to Trump's “racist comments about Somali people.”
  • Trump has escalated his attacks on Omar, while she has branded him a “national embarrassment” and accused him of using bigoted rhetoric to distract from an uncertain economic outlook.
