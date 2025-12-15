Congresswoman says son was pulled over by ICE amid immigration crackdown
- Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reported that her 20-year-old son was stopped by ICE agents in Minnesota and asked for identification, and was released after showing his passport.
- Omar accused immigration officers of “racially profiling” Minnesotans and criticised the “Trump administration's immigration crackdown,” stating agents had previously entered a mosque where her son was praying.
- The incident occurred amidst “Operation Metro Surge,” which has led to over 400 arrests in Minnesota, though an ICE spokesperson denied specifically targeting Somali immigrants.
- Omar sent a letter to Homeland Security and ICE directors, alleging “egregious levels of unnecessary force” and suggesting the surge was a direct response to Trump's “racist comments about Somali people.”
- Trump has escalated his attacks on Omar, while she has branded him a “national embarrassment” and accused him of using bigoted rhetoric to distract from an uncertain economic outlook.