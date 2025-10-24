Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brits could be forced to pay £13 a day to visit popular holiday destinations

Ibiza is one of the destinations where tourists could face charges
Ibiza is one of the destinations where tourists could face charges (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Spanish trade union the CCOO (Workers’ Commissions Union) has proposed increasing the tourist tax in the Balearic Islands to €15 (£13) per day during July and August.
  • This proposed increase for Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca aims to deter excessive tourist numbers during peak season and generate additional revenue.
  • The union suggests that the revenue generated would be reinvested into improving workplace welfare, vocational training, and housing initiatives.
  • The CCOO also called for a temporary pause on the creation of new tourist accommodation and the gradual replacement of outdated facilities.
  • Further proposals include limiting rental prices, reducing cruise ship numbers, and adjusting flight frequencies to better manage tourist distribution throughout the year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in