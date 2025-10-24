Brits could be forced to pay £13 a day to visit popular holiday destinations
- Spanish trade union the CCOO (Workers’ Commissions Union) has proposed increasing the tourist tax in the Balearic Islands to €15 (£13) per day during July and August.
- This proposed increase for Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca aims to deter excessive tourist numbers during peak season and generate additional revenue.
- The union suggests that the revenue generated would be reinvested into improving workplace welfare, vocational training, and housing initiatives.
- The CCOO also called for a temporary pause on the creation of new tourist accommodation and the gradual replacement of outdated facilities.
- Further proposals include limiting rental prices, reducing cruise ship numbers, and adjusting flight frequencies to better manage tourist distribution throughout the year.