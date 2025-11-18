I’m a Celeb’s Alex Scott reveals she’s ready to marry pop star girlfriend
- Alex Scott revealed on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' that she "never knew happiness" before her two-year relationship with pop star Jess Glynne.
- Scott shared that Glynne boldly approached her at Chiltern Firehouse, leading to an instant spark and them "falling madly in love."
- She playfully stated she would marry Glynne, "just waiting for her to ask," and later received a touching photo of Glynne with her mother during a camp challenge.
- Rapper Aitch faced the "Jungle Doomsday" trial, which involved placing his hands into jars with various creatures and being locked in a bunker with offal and insects.
- During his trial, Aitch spontaneously sang Ant & Dec’s "Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble" while handling snakes, ultimately securing seven out of ten stars for the camp.