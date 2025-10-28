Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Storm of the century’ Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has reached the coast of Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa has reached the coast of Jamaica (NOAA)
  • Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, has made landfall in southwestern Jamaica with winds of 185mph.
  • The National Hurricane Center described it as one of the most powerful landfalls in the Atlantic Basin in 174 years, posing an "extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."
  • The hurricane is expected to bring up to 30 inches of rain to Jamaica, with officials warning residents not to "bet against Melissa."
  • At least seven people have died across the Caribbean so far, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
  • In Jamaica, over 240,000 electricity customers are without power, and approximately 6,000 people are sheltering in 382 occupied facilities.
