‘Storm of the century’ Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica
- Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, has made landfall in southwestern Jamaica with winds of 185mph.
- The National Hurricane Center described it as one of the most powerful landfalls in the Atlantic Basin in 174 years, posing an "extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."
- The hurricane is expected to bring up to 30 inches of rain to Jamaica, with officials warning residents not to "bet against Melissa."
- At least seven people have died across the Caribbean so far, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
- In Jamaica, over 240,000 electricity customers are without power, and approximately 6,000 people are sheltering in 382 occupied facilities.