British tourist bracing for Hurricane Melissa describes ‘unprecedented’ scenes
- Hurricane Melissa, a ferocious Category 5 storm, is forecast to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.
- Forecasters warn that this hurricane is expected to be the strongest to hit the island in 174 years.
- A British holidaymaker, Toby Lindley-Smith, has described an "undercurrent of panic" on the island, particularly in Ocho Rios.
- Hotels are advising guests and staff on safety measures, including barricading windows and using mattresses for protection.
- Mr Lindley-Smith said that the situation is "unprecedented" for British visitors.