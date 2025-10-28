Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British tourist bracing for Hurricane Melissa describes ‘unprecedented’ scenes

Tourist stranded with young family in Jamaica by Hurricane Melissa describes ‘undercurrent of panic’
  • Hurricane Melissa, a ferocious Category 5 storm, is forecast to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.
  • Forecasters warn that this hurricane is expected to be the strongest to hit the island in 174 years.
  • A British holidaymaker, Toby Lindley-Smith, has described an "undercurrent of panic" on the island, particularly in Ocho Rios.
  • Hotels are advising guests and staff on safety measures, including barricading windows and using mattresses for protection.
  • Mr Lindley-Smith said that the situation is "unprecedented" for British visitors.
