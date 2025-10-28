Urgent travel warning issued as Jamaica braces itself for Hurricane Melissa
- UK holidaymakers in Jamaica are facing warnings of "catastrophic flash floods and landslides" as Hurricane Melissa approaches the island.
- Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall on Tuesday, 28 October, bringing up to 700mm of rain, 4-metre storm surges, and winds of 135mph.
- Jamaica's main airports in Kingston and Montego Bay are closed, stranding hundreds of British travellers on the island.
- Airlines including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways have cancelled or postponed flights to and from Jamaica due to the severe weather.
- The Foreign Office has provided a helpline for UK citizens needing support, while the US Embassy advises American citizens to shelter in place.