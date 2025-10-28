Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Melissa leaves 7 dead as Jamaica braces for biggest ever storm

The eye of Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Jamaica
The eye of Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Jamaica (Getty Images)
  • Hurricane Melissa, a record-breaking Category 5 storm with winds up to 175mph, is rapidly approaching Jamaica, expected to make landfall early Tuesday.
  • The storm is forecast to bring catastrophic flash flooding, numerous landslides, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves to Jamaica and southern Hispaniola.
  • At least seven people have died across Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with one person reported missing.
  • Jamaican officials have issued evacuation orders, warning of unprecedented rainfall and extensive infrastructural damage, power and communication outages, and isolated communities.
  • Melissa is set to become the most powerful storm ever to hit Jamaica, surpassing Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, and has left hundreds of British travellers stranded.
