People in Jamaica have been told to evacuate as the “life-threatening” Hurricane Melissa bears down on the Caribbean island at speed.

The category 5 storm is expected to bring “catastrophic flash flooding,” “numerous landslides,” and a “life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves,” with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 175mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At least seven people have already died, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic. One person remains missing.

The storm will sweep across Jamaica at the peak of its intensity, and is expected to lose force as it crosses the sea to reach Cuba, but will still have destructive power.

Melissa originated in west Africa, first forming a tropical wave that was picked up by monitors on October 16. It crossed the Atlantic to the Windward Islands, and then moved slowly westward to the Caribbean Sea.

open image in gallery Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a category 5 storm as it approaches Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center ( Google Maps )

Its slow pace has added to its intensity, with the storm gathering power as it crept along at 5mph for days, creating a formidable and record-breaking force that is expected to bring wind speeds of at least 157mph when it makes landfall.

The NHC warned that Melissa is expected to bring between 15 and 30 inches (38.1cm to 76.2cm) of rain to Jamaica and southern Hispaniola, with a maximum of up to 40 inches (101.6cm). Eastern Cuba is expected to receive between 10in (25.4cm) and 15in (38.1cm) of rainfall.

Melissa is expected to reach Jamaica early Tuesday, breaking records as the most powerful storm ever to hit the island. The most powerful before now was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, which recorded winds of 130mph.

open image in gallery Melissa is expected to bring wind speeds of at least 157mph when it makes landfall in Jamaica ( National Hurricane Center )

The storm, which has been upgraded to category 5, was last recorded at 310 miles (500km) south-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba and about 135 miles (215km) southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

“Many of these communities will not survive this flooding,” local government minister Desmond McKenzie said at a press conference Monday. “Kingston is low, extremely low. No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”

Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica’s information minister, said that the force of the storm is unprecedented: “We’ve heard the rainfall numbers. They’re numbers we’ve never heard before.”

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Melissa is likely to result in “extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities.”

open image in gallery Satellite images show the scale of the storm ( NOAA )

Dixon added that the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is ready to provide assistance to those affected, and added that several international partners have already pledged to provide support for the areas affected by the impending disaster.

Evan Thompson, principal director at Jamaica’s meteorological service, said Melissa could be the strongest storm Jamaica has experienced in decades, and warned that cleanup and damage assessment would be severely delayed because of the anticipated landslides, flooding and blocked roads.

There are approximately 900 shelters across Jamaica that are expected to house evacuated members of the public.

“Do not venture out of your safe shelter,” reads advice from the Miami-based NHC.

open image in gallery The Dominican Republic felt the effects of the storm over the weekend ( AP )

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday. Destructive winds, especially in the mountains, will begin by this evening, leading to extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities.

“Life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected along the southern coast through Tuesday.”

The NHC warned that Melissa is expected to grow in intensity throughout the day, with additional strengthening forecast for Monday.

open image in gallery A graphic shows the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa ( National Hurricane Center )

Fluctuations in power and force are likely before Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica early Tuesday, it said.

Travelers in Jamaica have been warned not to try to leave the island unless they have a confirmed flight out.

Kingston airport warned British citizens: “Passengers, contact your airline for rebooking. DO NOT go to the airport.”

Hundreds of British travelers are stranded on the island because of flight cancelations.