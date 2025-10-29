Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hurricane Melissa latest as British tourists left stranded in Jamaica

Moment Hurricane Melissa tears through Jamaica's resort town Montego Bay
  • Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricane landfalls on record, caused catastrophic winds and flash flooding across Jamaica.
  • The storm made landfall with sustained 185mph winds, leading to widespread devastation including torn roofs, landslides, power outages, and displaced crocodiles.
  • Up to 8,000 British tourists were among those stranded in Jamaica, prompting the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to establish a crisis centre and urge nationals to register for updates.
  • Seven fatalities have been reported across the Caribbean region, with three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
  • The US National Hurricane Centre downgraded Melissa to a Category 3 storm as it heads towards Cuba, where over 735,000 people have been evacuated in anticipation of its landfall.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in