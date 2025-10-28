Mesmerising eye of Hurricane Melissa filmed by US Air Force crew
- Mesmerising footage of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, was captured by a US Air Force Reserve crew on Monday.
- The hurricane is predicted to be the strongest to hit Jamaica in 174 years.
- At least seven people have died across the Caribbean, including three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.
- Lt. Col. Mark Withee and the 'Hurricane Hunters' from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collected weather data by flying through the storm.
