Why Hurricane Melissa is a beast amid many monster Atlantic storms

Waves whipped up in Kingston, Jamaica, during Hurricane Melissa
Waves whipped up in Kingston, Jamaica, during Hurricane Melissa (Matias Delacroix/AP)
  • Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica with record-tying 185 mph winds, standing out as an extreme event amidst a growing number of powerful storms in the Atlantic.
  • Scientists noted Melissa defied multiple meteorological conditions that typically weaken major hurricanes, instead continuing to gain power upon impact.
  • The storm underwent "extreme rapid intensification," increasing its wind speed by approximately 70 mph within a 24-hour period, and later experienced a second phase of intensification.
  • Melissa tied historical records for Atlantic hurricanes making landfall, both in terms of wind speed and barometric pressure.
  • Its unusual strength is attributed to exceptionally warm ocean waters, with scientists linking this to human-caused climate change, which is predicted to lead to more intense storms globally.
