Police launch review into events leading up to train stabbings

Cambridgeshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct
Cambridgeshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (PA Wire)
  • Cambridgeshire Police has launched an internal review into events leading up to a mass stabbing on a high-speed train, following earlier reports of a knifeman and a separate stabbing.
  • The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), but the watchdog deemed the referral did not meet its investigation criteria.
  • Samir Zitouni, a 48-year-old LNER customer experience host, was seriously injured while protecting passengers during the train attack and is credited with saving multiple lives.
  • Politicians and LNER have praised Mr Zitouni's 'incredibly brave' actions, with calls for him and passenger Stephen Crean to receive national honours for their heroism.
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the train incident and is due to appear in Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.
