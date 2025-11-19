Suspect charged with new offences after Huntingdon train stabbing
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with seven further offences following a high-speed train stabbing in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.
- The new charges include the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man in Peterborough on 31 October.
- Williams is also accused of attempted grievous bodily harm against another 22-year-old in Peterborough on the same day.
- Further charges relate to affray and possession of a bladed article at Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough, and the theft of knives from an Asda in Stevenage.
- He also faces a charge of assaulting a 31-year-old man on a train travelling between Hitchin and Biggleswade, with all these incidents occurring on 31 October.