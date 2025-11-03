Police investigating if train attack suspect linked to other knife incidents

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on an LNER train to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening.
  • Williams also faces an attempted murder charge for a separate knife incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London earlier on Saturday, where a victim was slashed.
  • Police are investigating potential links between Williams and three prior knife incidents in Peterborough, including the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy and two occurrences at a barber’s shop.
  • Victims of the train attack include Stephen Creen, who was stabbed six times, Scunthorpe United player Jonathan Gjoshe, an LNER staff member in critical condition, and four other hospitalised individuals.
  • Williams appeared in court, was remanded into custody, and is due at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December; the Prime Minister has ruled out airport-style scanners for train stations.
