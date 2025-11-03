Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Footballer Jonathan Gjoshe among people injured in mass train stabbing

Jonathan Gjoshe, pictured after signing for Scunthorpe United in September
Jonathan Gjoshe, pictured after signing for Scunthorpe United in September (Instagram/sufcofficial)
  • Scunthorpe United defender Jonathan Gjoshe was among those attacked during a mass stabbing on an LNER train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening.
  • Mr Gjoshe sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently recovering in hospital, say his football club.
  • The club released a statement wishing Jonathan a full recovery, extending their well wishes to all victims on board the train.
  • Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
  • Williams appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.
