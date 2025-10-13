Human remains wash up on popular tourist beach
- A human foot was discovered by a beachgoer on Playa d’en Bossa, a popular tourist beach in Ibiza, on Friday 10 October.
- The beachgoer secured the foot with a stick to prevent it from washing away before alerting authorities.
- The discovery is thought to be a consequence of stormy weather caused by Storm Alice, which recently hit Ibiza and the Balearic Islands.
- National police patrols and forensic experts were deployed to the scene to investigate and recover the human remains.
- This incident follows a separate discovery of a decomposed body off Talamanca Bay and other similar finds of human appendages on coastlines over the past year.