Human remains wash up on popular tourist beach

Playa d'en Bossa Beach is a popular Ibiza tourist spot (stock image)
Playa d'en Bossa Beach is a popular Ibiza tourist spot (stock image) (Getty Images)
  • A human foot was discovered by a beachgoer on Playa d’en Bossa, a popular tourist beach in Ibiza, on Friday 10 October.
  • The beachgoer secured the foot with a stick to prevent it from washing away before alerting authorities.
  • The discovery is thought to be a consequence of stormy weather caused by Storm Alice, which recently hit Ibiza and the Balearic Islands.
  • National police patrols and forensic experts were deployed to the scene to investigate and recover the human remains.
  • This incident follows a separate discovery of a decomposed body off Talamanca Bay and other similar finds of human appendages on coastlines over the past year.
