Hugh Bonneville slams Israel over NGO crackdown in Gaza

Hugh Bonneville condemns Israel for revoking credentials of 37 NGO's in Gaza
  • British actor Hugh Bonneville has publicly condemned Israel's decision to revoke the credentials of 37 international NGOs working in Gaza.
  • The organisations, including major humanitarian groups, lost their accreditation for failing to meet new Israeli requirements to disclose staff details.
  • Israel states that this policy is aimed at addressing security concerns.
  • Critics argue that the measure will severely hinder life-saving aid and jeopardise efforts to support civilians in a region facing dire conditions.
  • Bonneville's remarks echo growing calls from international figures and governments for greater protection of humanitarian access and respect for aid independence.
