TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky issued verdict after high-speed crash
- TikTok influencer Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, received a suspended sentence after crashing a supercar and failing to appear in court for nearly a year.
- Sullivan was driving "extremely fast", reaching 71mph in a 40mph zone in Surrey's Virginia Water in March 2024, before fleeing to Thailand, Dubai, and Spain.
- He was detained in Spain in August, brought back to the UK, and subsequently pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance in October.
- On Friday, Sullivan was given a one-year suspended custodial sentence, a two-year driving ban, a three-month electronic tag, 300 hours of unpaid work, and 30 days of rehabilitation.
- The prosecution is also seeking £18,049.47 from Sullivan to cover the cost of his extradition from Spain, with a hearing scheduled for 15 January.