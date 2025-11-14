Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky issued verdict after high-speed crash

Harrison Sullivan received a suspended sentence
Harrison Sullivan received a suspended sentence (PA Media/Surrey Police)
  • TikTok influencer Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, received a suspended sentence after crashing a supercar and failing to appear in court for nearly a year.
  • Sullivan was driving "extremely fast", reaching 71mph in a 40mph zone in Surrey's Virginia Water in March 2024, before fleeing to Thailand, Dubai, and Spain.
  • He was detained in Spain in August, brought back to the UK, and subsequently pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance in October.
  • On Friday, Sullivan was given a one-year suspended custodial sentence, a two-year driving ban, a three-month electronic tag, 300 hours of unpaid work, and 30 days of rehabilitation.
  • The prosecution is also seeking £18,049.47 from Sullivan to cover the cost of his extradition from Spain, with a hearing scheduled for 15 January.
