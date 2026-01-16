Police spent £16k on private jet extraditing TikTok influencer back to UK
- Surrey Police spent £15,990 on a chartered flight to extradite TikTok influencer Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, from Malaga Airport.
- Sullivan was repatriated to the UK last summer after avoiding police custody for nearly 12 months following a dangerous driving incident in March 2024.
- A judge at Staines Magistrates’ Court deemed the use of a private jet "not necessary or proportionate," rejecting a prosecution application for the full extradition expenses.
- Surrey Police defended the decision, stating it was the "only viable option" based on a risk assessment by the National Crime Agency’s National Extradition Unit and was imperative for road safety.
- The judge ordered Sullivan to pay £8,050.27 to Surrey Police and £9,270 to the Crown Prosecution Service, specifically deducting £10,000 from the police's requested costs related to the private jet.