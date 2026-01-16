Police defend extraditing TikToker on private jet that cost taxpayer £16,000

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Surrey Police has defended its decision to charter a private jet costing nearly £16,000 for the extradition of a TikTok influencer, asserting it was the "only viable option" for his return.

Harrison Sullivan, 24, known as HSTikkyTokky, was repatriated to the UK last summer after avoiding police custody for almost 12 months following a car crash in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024.

Detained for unrelated matters in Spain last August, the force confirmed it spent £15,990 on the chartered flight to bring him back from Malaga Airport. However, a judge at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday deemed the use of a private jet "not necessary or proportionate," rejecting a prosecution application for £18,049.47 to cover the flight and additional extradition expenses.

Surrey Police justified their decision in a new statement that read: “Sullivan was flown from Malaga Airport, Spain, to a London airport on a private charter, escorted by officers from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) National Extradition Unit.

“The decision to use a private charter was based on a risk assessment conducted by the NCA’s National Extradition Unit, after all other options had been considered and were unfortunately not viable to mitigate the perceived risks.”

But the details of the risk assessment were not disclosed in court on Thursday, prompting District Judge Julie Cooper to say: “In my view, it is not just or reasonable for him (Sullivan) to pay a chartered flight when I have been given no satisfactory explanation for why that should be.”

The force added in its statement that Sullivan’s extradition to the UK was “imperative for the safety of Surrey’s roads”.

“Surrey Police is committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious injury collisions on our roads and we will hold people to account who endanger the lives of others,” the force said.

“The manner of Sullivan’s driving was incredibly dangerous.

“He was driving at 70mph in a 40mph speed zone, and collisions at this speed often result in serious injuries and fatalities.

“Sullivan then actively evaded police and it was imperative for the safety of Surrey’s roads, that we returned Sullivan to the UK to face trial for the offences he was originally charged with.

“Surrey Police therefore funded £15,990 to cover the cost of the flight.”

open image in gallery Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky, has been arrested and charged with alleged dangerous driving offences ( Surrey Police/PA Wire )

Sullivan was handed a one-year suspended custodial sentence at Staines Magistrates’ Court last November after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The social media star has also been disqualified from driving for two years, will have an electronic tag for three months, and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

The total costs to both Surrey Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring Sullivan back to the UK after the crash totalled £28,350.27, the hearing on Thursday was told.

But Judge Cooper brought the total bill down to £17,320.27, ordering Sullivan to pay £8,050.27 in costs to Surrey Police, and £9,270 to the CPS respectively.

She specifically deducted £10,000 off the police costs application because she was not satisfied the chartering of a private jet to repatriate Sullivan was justified.

When prosecutor Kane Alexander told the judge there had been concerns that Sullivan – a fitness influencer – could be recognised by members of the public on a commercial plane, Judge Cooper said: “It seems that Mr Sullivan travels around on planes with impunity without too much risk to himself, so I don’t really understand.”

She added: “I can understand that there would be some issues with social media.

“But the problem could have been resolved or reduced had first-class flight been obtained to place the defendant in that area, so he was not in view of members of the public whilst in handcuffs.”

Defence solicitor Shalin Sood further told the hearing Sullivan was “surprised by the private jet” and was “completely calm and compliant” while in police custody.

“We understand that Mr Sullivan did evade custody, we understand that more than usual costs had to be incurred, but a private jet did not have to be chartered,” she said.

Referring to the costs incurred throughout the investigation, which the court heard required partnership with foreign agencies including Interpol, Ms Sood added: “It’s not rocket science trying to locate where Mr Sullivan is, judge – he livestreams everyday.”

Ms Sood also told the judge Sullivan’s income could be approximated to £2,000 a week, but that it was “inconsistent”.

“There is no way he will be able to make this payment in one go, or even in a year’s time,” she said.

Judge Cooper, however, seemed to reject this claim, asking: “What about his properties in the United Arab Emirates?”

She then added: “I’m going to give him six months to pay this and if there is a problem with that, he is going to have to come back and explain why.”

The fitness influencer is reportedly set to appear in a Louis Theroux documentary for Netflix exploring the impact of online misogyny on young boys.

In one viral clip, Theroux is seen reciting a previous remark Sullivan had made: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Sullivan responded: “That’s my way of saying I don’t care. Say what you want about me, I am that, cool. I don’t care. And what?”