Machine begins 18-month excavation of HS2’s tunnel to Euston
- A large tunnelling machine, named Madeleine, has begun excavating a 4.5-mile path for HS2 from Old Oak Common in west London towards Euston.
- The 190-metre-long machine is projected to spend about 18 months completing its section of the twin-bore tunnel.
- Old Oak Common will function as the initial London terminus for HS2 services due to persistent delays and funding uncertainties surrounding the Euston station project.
- Major construction at Euston has been halted since March 2023, with the Labour government now exploring private investment and forming an Euston Delivery Company to oversee its development.
- HS2 CEO Mark Wild said the launch demonstrates confidence in extending the line into central London, with a revised cost and schedule to be published this year following a comprehensive review.