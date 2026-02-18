How are storms named and why is this one called Storm Pedro?
- The practice of naming storms serves a crucial purpose: to deliver a unified and authoritative message about impending severe weather, ultimately safeguarding lives, property, and businesses.
- By assigning a single, recognisable name, communication across media outlets and government agencies becomes significantly clearer and more effective, enabling the public to better understand risks and take appropriate action.
- Each September, a new list of storm names is unveiled, covering the period until late August the following year. This annual roster is not an isolated decision but a collaborative endeavour, involving input from the public and meteorological partners in Ireland and the Netherlands.
- In the UK, a storm receives a name when its anticipated disruption or damage is severe enough to trigger an amber or red weather warning.
- Beyond high winds, other significant weather phenomena can also prompt a storm's designation. This includes heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding as advised by agencies such as the Environment Agency, SEPA, and Natural Resources Wales, or substantial snowfall.
