Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Over half of UK households made financial adjustments in October, highest this year

What is inflation? | Decomplicated
  • Over half of British households (52 per cent) made financial adjustments to cover essential costs in the month to mid-October, marking the highest level recorded this year.
  • This equates to an estimated 14.8 million households nationwide, resorting to measures such as cutting back, using savings or borrowing.
  • The proportion of households missing at least one essential payment, like rent or utility bills, decreased to 5.5 per cent, affecting approximately 1.6 million homes.
  • Consumer champion Which? warned that despite fewer missed payments, the overall rise in financial adjustments highlights growing vulnerability to the cost-of-living crisis, especially ahead of colder weather and the festive period.
  • A third of people (34 per cent) anticipate their household financial situation will worsen over the next year, primarily citing concerns about rising food prices, bills, inflation, and potential tax increases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in