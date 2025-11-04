Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of British households have made at least one financial adjustment to cover everyday essentials in recent weeks, marking the highest level recorded this year, according to consumer champion Which?.

A survey found 52 per cent of respondents altered spending in the month to mid-October, affecting outgoings like utility bills, housing, and groceries.

This equates to an estimated 14.8 million households nationwide, a peak not seen since December 2024.

These adjustments include cutting back on necessities, dipping into savings, selling possessions, or borrowing, with low-income households particularly prone to reducing essential spending.

Positively, the proportion of households missing at least one essential payment – such as rent, mortgage, or utility bills – fell to 5.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent in September, affecting approximately 1.6 million homes.

Despite fewer missed payments, Which? warned that the overall rise in financial adjustments highlights a growing vulnerability to the cost-of-living crisis, especially ahead of colder weather and the expensive festive period.

A fifth (20 per cent) of people surveyed believe their household situation will get better over the next 12 months and about a third (34 per cent) think it will deteriorate.

When people were asked why they think their household situation will worsen over the next 12 months, the majority cited issues related to the cost of living, such as food prices, bills or inflation, the consumer group said.

Taxes and policies were also widely mentioned in the consumer insight tracker, with some people highlighting concerns about possible tax rises, Which? added.

One woman from Scotland told researchers: “The cost of living is too high; it’s a struggle to make ends meet. Food shopping is stressful as everything costs so much and paying bills, the cost of everything is rising. I think this will keep continuing to get worse.”

Which? said that people who are missing or struggling to afford essentials, such as energy, credit card or mortgage payments, should speak to their provider immediately for help.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Our research shows that millions of households are struggling to cover the costs of everyday essentials such as utility bills, mortgage and rent payments and the weekly shop.

“With the festive season fast-approaching and the weather starting to get colder, the added pressures of Christmas shopping and keeping the house warm and cosy will only add to households’ financial stresses.

“We’d encourage anyone who’s struggling to seek free debt advice and to reach out to their bill provider for help.”

The survey among more than 2,100 people across the UK was carried out between 17 and 19 October.