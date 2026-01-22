Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Half of UK homes saw price increases in 2025, Zoopla says

Zoopla found “clear-cut” differences across the UK, with more than 70 per cent of homeowners in northern regions of England, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recording value gains for their homes.
Zoopla found “clear-cut” differences across the UK, with more than 70 per cent of homeowners in northern regions of England, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland, recording value gains for their homes. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
  • Approximately half of the UK's 30 million homes, around 15.2 million properties, saw an increase in value during 2025, averaging a gain of £9,900.
  • Significant regional variations were observed, with over 70 per cent of homes in northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland experiencing value increases.
  • Northern Ireland led with 94 per cent of homes gaining value, averaging £14,200, followed by Scotland (73 per cent increase, £10,400 average) and the North West (72 per cent increase, £9,700 average).
  • Conversely, about 9.1 million homes lost at least one per cent of their value, with an average loss of £10,800, and six in ten of these were located in southern England.
  • Terraced and semi-detached homes were most likely to see value increases, while flats were most prone to losses, reflecting a "choppier and complex market" in southern England, according to Zoopla.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in