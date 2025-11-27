Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the Hong Kong tower block fire spread so fast as death toll rises

Hong Kong firefighters facing extreme heat and collapsed scaffolding in desperate search for flat survivors
  • A massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has killed at least 65 people and left nearly 300 missing.
  • The blaze, which spread across seven high-rise blocks, was brought under control after more than a day, with extreme heat hindering rescue efforts.
  • Authorities suspect the use of flammable bamboo scaffolding and "grossly negligent" construction practices contributed to the fire's rapid spread.
  • Police have arrested three construction company executives on suspicion of manslaughter, while Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a HK$300m relief fund and discussions to replace bamboo scaffolding with metal alternatives.
  • The incident, Hong Kong's deadliest fire in 77 years, has displaced thousands of residents, prompting significant corporate and charitable donations for relief efforts.
