Why the Hong Kong tower block fire spread so fast as death toll rises
- A massive fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has killed at least 65 people and left nearly 300 missing.
- The blaze, which spread across seven high-rise blocks, was brought under control after more than a day, with extreme heat hindering rescue efforts.
- Authorities suspect the use of flammable bamboo scaffolding and "grossly negligent" construction practices contributed to the fire's rapid spread.
- Police have arrested three construction company executives on suspicion of manslaughter, while Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a HK$300m relief fund and discussions to replace bamboo scaffolding with metal alternatives.
- The incident, Hong Kong's deadliest fire in 77 years, has displaced thousands of residents, prompting significant corporate and charitable donations for relief efforts.