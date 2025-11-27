Hong Kong fire latest: Death toll rises to 44 as rescue crews begin searching apartments for survivors
Fire is still yet to be fully contained, as many as 279 still missing
The death toll in Hong Kong’s worst fire in more than half a century has risen to at least 44, with some 279 people still missing.
The fire, spanning seven blocks of a high-rise housing complex, is still yet to be contained almost 22 hours after it broke out in the northern Tai Po district.
Police have arrested three construction company executives, two directors and one engineering consultant on suspicion of manslaughter.
Rescue teams have begun searching apartments for survivors in four of the towers where the fire has been extinguished, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise.
Another 45 people remain in critical condition in hospitals.
Wang Fuk Court is a 2,000-unit residential complex made up of eight blocks in total, and was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.
Experts say bamboo scaffolding likely allowed the fire to spread quickly between buildings.
John Lee, Hong Kong's chief executive, says the government may postpone a 7 December general election, calling the blaze a “massive catastrophe”.
Hong Kong chief says city's priority is to extinguish fire
Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee has given the latest updates on the fire at an early morning briefing.
"The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped," Lee told reporters.
"The second is to support the injured. The third is to support and recover. Then, we'll launch a thorough investigation."
Some 279 people were uncontactable and 900 were in eight shelters, he added.
He said the government is suspending all campaigning ahead of the 7 December Legislative Council election to focus on relief efforts following the deadly fire.
Lee declined to say whether the election might be postponed.
The upcoming vote is only the second since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system, changes widely seen as tightening central control over the city.
Recap: Three arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to blaze that left at least 44 dead
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, which has killed at least 44 people.
The blaze ripped through three blocks of a high-rise housing complex in the Tai Po district on Wednesday.
Hong Kong police said 45 people remained in critical condition.
The fire broke out at 2.51pm local time on Wednesday and by 6.22pm it had been upgraded to a No. 5 alarm, which is the country’s highest alert.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which is thought to have spread via the bamboo scaffolding on the buildings’ exterior.
Hong Kong considers postponing 'patriots only' election after deadly fire
Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee has said the government may postpone the 7 December “patriots only” election following the deadly high-rise fire that has killed dozens and left hundreds missing.
Calling the blaze a “massive catastrophe,” Lee said authorities must prioritise rescue and recovery before turning to political matters.
“We will make a comprehensive review and decision in several days based on Hong Kong’s overall interests,” he told reporters.
Election forums scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been suspended. Several political parties have also halted campaigning until further notice, citing the scale of the tragedy and the ongoing rescue operations.
Lee said the immediate priority remains “to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped”, followed by supporting the injured and families affected.
A “thorough investigation” into the cause of the blaze will follow.
Hong Kong was due to go to the polls to elect all 90 members of its once-powerful Legislative Council, though the body is seen as increasingly controlled by Beijing after it banned candidates who favour pro-democracy reforms.
Hong Kong’s devastating fire must spell the end of bamboo scaffolding
It is hard to imagine a world city that would be more devastated by a high-rise inferno like the one that struck Hong Kong on Wednesday, with the fire still yet to be brought under control. The devastating images of Wang Fuk Court’s eight residential blocks lit up like tinderboxes have been met with shock around the world, but have sent a particular chill through homes in the Asian financial powerhouse.
The fire strikes to the city’s core: Hong Kong is its skyscrapers, from the giant office tower blocks in Central that bring in its fortune to the residential developments that cover every inch of buildable land in this compact metropolis.
Everyone I know in Hong Kong lives in a high-rise building - the soaring cost of rent makes it impossible to do otherwise, unless you base yourself on a remote island. This morning they are looking out of their own 30th-floor windows wondering – could my home be next? And how would I escape from up here if it was?
Here’s what we know so far about the Hong Kong high-rise fire
- Three construction officials have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police said on Thursday.
- At least 44 people have been killed, 45 people are in a critical condition and 270 are still missing after the massive fire tore through several high-rise towers.
- While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, police say polystyrene boards were found blocking windows at the renovation site, a factor that may have helped the flames spread rapidly. Authorities also believe the fire travelled quickly, including to neighbouring buildings, via the bamboo scaffolding surrounding the towers.
- It began on Wednesday afternoon and was still burning on Thursday morning. Authorities suspect exterior building materials failed to meet fire-safety standards, contributing to the fire’s rapid spread.
- Those arrested include two construction company directors and a consultant, aged between 52 and 68.
- Police said flammable foam boards were installed outside elevator lobby windows on every floor of one of the buildings. Investigators believe there was “gross negligence” during construction, leading to the scale of the disaster.
- The fire started around 2.50pm in the Tai Po district and quickly spread across multiple towers in the Wang Fuk Court complex, a dense estate of about 2,000 flats, currently covered in bamboo scaffolding.
- Emergency services have deployed more than 1,200 fire and ambulance personnel, and over 900 people have been evacuated to temporary shelters.
- Local district contacts say families are still reporting missing members who were inside their homes when the fire broke out.
- From the mainland, China's president Xi Jinping urged an "all-out effort" to extinguish the fire and to minimise casualties and losses, China's state broadcaster CCTV said.
Tai Po district blaze deadliest fire in decades
The fire that ripped through high-rise apartment blocks in Tai Po on Wednesday is the deadliest blaze Hong Kong has seen in years.
In November 1996, 41 people died in a commercial building in Kowloon in a level five fire that lasted for around 20 hours.
Wednesday’s fire has killed at least 44 people, while 45 people remain in critical condition.
Latest images show Tai Po fire is still burning
The fire is still burning in several blocks at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, where firefighters worked through the night to try and contain it.
The fire began at around 3pm Hong Kong time on Wednesday.
By early Thursday morning, authorities said they had brought the fire in four blocks under control, with operations continuing in three blocks after more than 15 hours.
The authorities have said it could still take all of Thursday to completely extinguish the fire
Taiwan's president offers prayers for Hong Kong after apartment complex fire
Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te on Thursday offered his condolences to the people of Hong Kong over the huge fire still burning in an apartment complex, which has so far killed at least 44 people.
"At this moment, let us join together in prayers for Hong Kong. I extend my deepest condolences to all Hong Kong friends who lost their lives in this disaster and to their families," Lai said in a post on his X account.
Over 100 pets trapped in buildings, according to Chinese media
At least 100 pets are said to be trapped in the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, according to the Hong Kong Pet Club.
“We estimate that every block has more than 10 animals of different species,” said Zoie Cheng Kam-shan, the business development director of the pet rescue group.
“We have received over 70 reports but are receiving more. So I estimate that there will be more than 100.”
Tai Po housing complex was undergoing major renovations
Tai Po, located near the border with mainland China, is an established suburban district with a population of about 300,000.
Local television broadcaster TVB said the complex was undergoing major renovations. Wang Fuk Court is a complex under the government's subsidised home ownership scheme.
It has been occupied since 1983, according to the property's website.
Hong Kong is one of the last places in the world where bamboo is still widely used for scaffolding in construction.
The bamboo scaffolding is used as an alternative to steel scaffolding and is commonly used in the construction industry in Asian countries.
