Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How your next UK holiday could be affected by new ‘holiday tax’

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out further tax rises
  • Leading UK accommodation firms are opposing government plans to introduce a new “holiday tax” on overnight stays in England.
  • Around 200 bosses, including those from Butlin’s, Hilton and Travelodge, have written to the Chancellor, warning the levy could increase holiday costs by over £100.
  • The industry argues that the proposed tax would severely impact families, jeopardise jobs and divert money from local businesses and communities.
  • The plans, confirmed by Rachel Reeves, would grant English regional mayors the power to implement visitor levies, similar to those in Scotland and Wales, to fund local infrastructure.
  • The government maintains that these powers will help mayors drive growth and investment, expecting any new charges to be modest and in line with other countries.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in