High school students outraged after gym was rented for adult content live stream
- Students at Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego expressed outrage after their school gymnasium was rented for a 24-hour livestream event featuring sexually suggestive and inappropriate content.
- The event, hosted by Twitch streamer Wubby and sponsored by Fansly, included profanity, inappropriate sashes, a mock crucifixion, and a PowerPoint presentation with racist statements.
- Students discovered the event after being barred from the gym, with many expressing disgust and concern for the school's reputation and safety.
- The school's principal condemned the event, and the district is considering legal action against those involved, stating the content violated their values.
- Wubby and his attorney maintain that the event fully complied with contractual agreements, asserting that the school and foundation were fully aware of the activities.