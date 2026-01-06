Where to put your money in 2026, from savings accounts to ISAs
- Despite four interest rate cuts last year, bringing the base rate to 3.75 per cent, it is still possible to find savings accounts offering over 4 per cent, exceeding the current 3.2 per cent inflation rate.
- For Cash ISAs, top offers include Trading 212 at 4.28 per cent for new customers, Plum at 4.27 per cent with specific conditions, and Atom at 4.25 per cent allowing penalty-free withdrawals.
- Chase offers the leading regular savings account at 4.5 per cent, requiring a current account but with no withdrawal limits, while Sidekick's Multishield provides up to 4.23 per cent for deposits over £10,000.
- One-year fixed-term bonds feature Chetwood Bank at 4.26 per cent and Prospera effectively offering 4.47 per cent for new clients, guaranteeing rates even if the Bank of England alters the base rate.
- Two-year fixed-term options include Chetwood at 4.16 per cent and RCI Bank, LHV, and MyCommunityFinance all at 4.15 per cent, though locking funds away requires careful consideration.