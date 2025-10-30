Helicopter crashes into field shortly after take-off
- A helicopter has crashed in a field near Doncaster.
- Emergency services and South Yorkshire Police were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.15am on Thursday.
- The private flight is believed to have taken off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before the incident.
- The helicopter is reportedly a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light chopper, though the number of people on board remains uncertain.
- Ings Lane has been closed, and the public is advised to avoid the area while emergency personnel respond to the incident.