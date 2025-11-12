Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tributes paid to ‘passionate’ campaigner Baroness Helen Newlove

Baroness Helen Newlove has passed away following a short illness
Baroness Helen Newlove has passed away following a short illness (PA Archive)
  • Baroness Helen Newlove, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, has died at the age of 63 following a short illness.
  • She became a dedicated campaigner against antisocial behaviour after her husband, Garry, was beaten to death in front of their daughters in 2007.
  • Her campaigning efforts earned her a peerage in 2010, and she served two periods as Victims' Commissioner, from 2013 to 2019 and again from October 2023 until her death.
  • Tributes from her office praised her as a "committed and passionate advocate for victims" while Justice Secretary David Lammy shared “she championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account”.
  • Her legacy includes transforming the role of Victims' Commissioner, championing victims' rights, shaping the Victims' Code, and influencing the Victims and Prisoners Act.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in