Tributes paid to ‘passionate’ campaigner Baroness Helen Newlove
- Baroness Helen Newlove, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, has died at the age of 63 following a short illness.
- She became a dedicated campaigner against antisocial behaviour after her husband, Garry, was beaten to death in front of their daughters in 2007.
- Her campaigning efforts earned her a peerage in 2010, and she served two periods as Victims' Commissioner, from 2013 to 2019 and again from October 2023 until her death.
- Tributes from her office praised her as a "committed and passionate advocate for victims" while Justice Secretary David Lammy shared “she championed the rights of victims and witnesses and held agencies to account”.
- Her legacy includes transforming the role of Victims' Commissioner, championing victims' rights, shaping the Victims' Code, and influencing the Victims and Prisoners Act.