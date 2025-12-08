Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More arrests over ‘pepper spray attack’ at Heathrow airport

Armed police arrest man and hunt for suspects after 'pepper spray' incident at Heathrow Airport
  • Two additional arrests have been made following an assault and robbery at Heathrow Airport on Sunday.
  • A 24-year-old man was arrested in Lambeth on suspicion of robbery and assault, and a 23-year-old woman for conspiracy to commit robbery; both are currently in custody.
  • The incident, which occurred at 8.11am in the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park, involved a suspected pepper spray attack and the robbery of two women's suitcases.
  • A total of 21 people, including a three-year-old girl, were injured in the attack.
  • Five individuals were taken to hospital but have since been discharged, with their injuries not considered life-changing or life-threatening.
