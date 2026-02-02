Man who had heart transplant completes 110km Sahara trek
- Fraser Wilson, a bank worker, completed a challenging 110km trek across the Sahara Desert in November last year.
- This remarkable achievement came just two years after he received a life-saving heart transplant due to genetic cardiomyopathy, a condition that had affected his family.
- Mr Wilson undertook the formidable desert challenge to raise vital funds for the homelessness charity Crisis, collecting almost £11,500 so far.
- The journey also served as a platform to advocate for organ donation, with Mr Wilson sharing his story and highlighting its transformative power, as he declared he feels he can “do anything now”.
- His transplant was performed by the Scottish National Advanced Heart Failure Service at the Golden Jubilee University National Hospital, which has conducted 271 heart transplants since 2008.
