Health warnings issued as UK braces for cold start to 2026

A cold start to 2026 is anticipated (Danny Lawson/PA)
  • Amber cold health alerts have been issued for the North East and North West of England, effective from Sunday evening until 5 January 2026.
  • Temperatures in these regions are forecast to drop to 3-5C during the day and as low as -3C overnight, with parts of Scotland potentially seeing -7C.
  • The UK Health Security Agency warns of significant impacts on health and social care services, including a rise in deaths among vulnerable individuals and increased demand for healthcare.
  • Wintry showers are expected across northern England from New Year's Day, marking a blustery and cold start to 2026.
  • Yellow cold health alerts are also in place for other regions, including the East Midlands, South East, and London, where temperatures are predicted to fall to 4-6C.
