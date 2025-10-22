Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer announces change to grooming gangs inquiry after survivors quit

Caitlin Doherty Political Correspondent
Starmer backs Jess Phillips as ‘right person’ to lead grooming gangs inquiry
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that Baroness Louise Casey will “support the work” of the grooming gangs inquiry.
  • The decision follows four survivors quitting the probe earlier in the week amid claims of an alleged cover-up and a “toxic environment”.
  • Sir Keir said that the inquiry will not be watered down, its scope will remain unchanged, and it will investigate the ethnicity and religion of offenders.
  • He also said that the door remains open for any survivors who left the panel to return.
  • Baroness Casey, a crossbench peer, is often called upon to address complex social issues and has been appointed in the past to lead significant reviews.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in