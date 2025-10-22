Starmer announces change to grooming gangs inquiry after survivors quit
- Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced that Baroness Louise Casey will “support the work” of the grooming gangs inquiry.
- The decision follows four survivors quitting the probe earlier in the week amid claims of an alleged cover-up and a “toxic environment”.
- Sir Keir said that the inquiry will not be watered down, its scope will remain unchanged, and it will investigate the ethnicity and religion of offenders.
- He also said that the door remains open for any survivors who left the panel to return.
- Baroness Casey, a crossbench peer, is often called upon to address complex social issues and has been appointed in the past to lead significant reviews.