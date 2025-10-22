Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baroness Louise Casey has been hauled in to “support the work” of the grooming gangs inquiry, Keir Starmer has told the Commons, after the probe was plunged into chaos when four survivors quit this week.

The prime minister said Baroness Casey “will now support the work of the inquiry and it will get to the truth”.

Sir Keir told MPs that “injustice will have no place to hide'', adding that the “door will always be open” to those survivors who quit the probe’s survivor’s panel, should they wish to return.

Responding to Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “The inquiry is not and will never be watered down. Its scope will not change.

“It will examine the ethnicity and religion of the offenders, and we will find the right person to chair the inquiry.

“I can tell the house today, Mr Speaker, that Dame Louise Casey will now support the work of the inquiry, and it will get to the truth. Injustice will have no place to hide.”

Baroness Casey, a crossbench peer, is often called upon to address complex social issues and has been appointed in the past to lead significant reviews.

Sir Keir was responding to questions from the Tory leader, who said that the victims had resigned because “they’ve lost all confidence in the government’s inquiry”.

She also asked the prime minister if it was right to call the government’s approach a “cover up” and said that Labour “voted against the national inquiry three times, so the victims don’t believe them”.

Earlier on Wednesday, cabinet minister Emma Reynolds had apologised to victims, saying that she was “sorry if they felt let down by the process”.

This is a breaking story - more to follow...