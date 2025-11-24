Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greta Thunberg and climate activists dye Venice canal green in COP30 protest

Extinction Rebellion activists dye Italian lakes green in COP30 protest
  • Greta Thunberg was banned from Venice after participating in a protest that saw the Grand Canal water turned green.
  • The demonstration, organised by Extinction Rebellion, involved colouring water in canals, rivers, lakes, and fountains across 10 Italian cities.
  • The 'Stop Ecocide' protest on Monday 24 November 2025 aimed to express dissatisfaction with COP30 agreements that did not include limits on fossil fuels.
  • Thunberg and 35 other activists in Venice were each issued a €150 (£132) fine and a 48-hour ban from the city.
  • Demonstrators in Venice wore red to highlight their concerns regarding the climate agreements.
