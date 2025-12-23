Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greta Thunberg arrested at Palestine Action hunger strike protest

Greta Thunberg arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers
  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in central London at a demonstration supporting Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike.
  • Ms Thunberg was apprehended under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying a placard in support of Palestine Action, which is a proscribed organisation.
  • The protest targeted Aspen Insurance, accused of providing services to Israeli-linked defence firm Elbit Systems, where two other activists were arrested for criminal damage.
  • Seven Palestine Action prisoners on hunger strike have been hospitalised since 2 November, with their health reportedly deteriorating.
  • A legal firm representing the hunger strikers has sent a pre-action letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy, threatening legal action and requesting an urgent meeting, a claim the Ministry of Justice has refuted.
