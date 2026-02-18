Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Serial Greggs thief steals from fridges during brazen six-week spree

Greggs’ most prolific thief caught on CCTV stealing nearly £2,000 of food
  • Adam Gosling, 39, dubbed “Hamster” by staff, was captured on CCTV stealing almost £2,000 worth of food from a Greggs branch.
  • He carried out 38 thefts from the bakery in Greenford, west London, over six weeks between 30 December 2025 and 10 February.
  • Prosecutors at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court confirmed the total value of the stolen items was £1,817.50.
  • Police community support officer James Tupman identified Gosling as the “most prolific” thief.
  • Gosling, who is currently homeless, pleaded guilty to 38 counts of theft from a shop and was given a four-month sentence, suspended for one year.
