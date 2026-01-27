Border Patrol ‘commander at large’ removed from role
- Border Patrol “commander at large” Gregory Bovino has been removed from his national role and will return to his previous position in El Centro, California, with reports suggesting he will soon retire.
- Bovino's removal follows chaotic events in Minneapolis, where two protesters, Renee Nicole Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by federal agents within three weeks.
- Bovino had controversially blamed Democrats and journalists for the unrest in Minneapolis and dodged questions regarding his agency's responsibility for the fatal shootings.
- President Donald Trump spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, agreeing to look into reducing the number of federal agents in the city.
- The president also announced that Tom Homan, described as his “border czar,” would oversee ICE operations in Minnesota, reporting directly to him.