Greenland avoids US takeover talk and calls for support

Trump insists US 'needs' Greenland for international security
  • Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged the European Union to invest in the island's mineral resources, renewable energy, airports, and internet services.
  • Addressing the European Parliament, Nielsen thanked the EU for its steadfast support over 40 years, describing it as a stable and reliable partner during challenging times.
  • He highlighted Greenland's significant deposits of critical raw minerals and untapped hydroelectric potential, seeking EU financial backing for their development.
  • Nielsen also called for investment in telecommunications networks, particularly in the poorly connected north, and the construction of two regional airports.
  • Regarding US-Greenland ties, Nielsen stated they should be managed with mutual respect and international law, following previous discussions about a US acquisition of the territory.
