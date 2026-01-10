Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Greenland leaders hit back at Trump’s ‘hard way’ threat

US Vice President JD Vance tours the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025
US Vice President JD Vance tours the US military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on March 28, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Greenlandic party leaders have unequivocally rejected proposals from Trump for the United States to acquire the Arctic island.
  • In a joint statement, Greenland's Prime Minister and four party leaders declared their desire to be Greenlanders, not Americans or Danes.
  • Trump had reiterated his wish to 'make a deal' for Greenland, suggesting a 'hard way' if not acquired easily, with the White House considering military force.
  • Greenlandic leaders stressed that the island's future must be decided by its own populace, without interference or pressure from other nations.
  • The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, warned that an American takeover of Greenland would lead to the end of NATO.
