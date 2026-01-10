‘We don’t want to be Americans’: Greenland leaders hit back at Trump’s push for control
‘We must decide the future of our country ourselves’
Greenlandic party leaders have unequivocally dismissed Donald Trump's repeated proposals for the United States to take control of the vast Arctic island, asserting that its future must be determined by its own populace.
In a joint statement released on Friday night, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, alongside four prominent party leaders, declared: "We don't want to be Americans, we don't want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders."
Mr Trump had again stated on Friday his wish to "make a deal" to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous region and part of NATO ally Denmark, "the easy way." He argued that if the US did not own it, then Russia or China would seize control, and the US did not want them as neighbours.
"If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said, without explaining what that entailed. The White House said it is considering a range of options, including using military force, to acquire the island.
Greenland's party leaders reiterated that "Greenland's future must be decided by the Greenlandic people."
"As Greenlandic party leaders, we would like to emphasize once again our wish that the United States' contempt for our country ends," the statement said.
Officials from Denmark, Greenland and the United States met Thursday in Washington and will meet again next week to discuss the renewed push by the White House for the control of the island.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an American takeover of Greenland would mark the end of NATO.
The party leaders' statement said that "the work on Greenland's future takes place in dialogue with the Greenlandic people and is prepared on the basis of international laws."
"No other country can interfere in this," they said. "We must decide the future of our country ourselves, without pressure for quick decision, delay or interference from other countries."
The statement was signed by Nielsen, Pele Broberg, Mïte B. Egede, Aleqa Hammond and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen.
While Greenland is the largest island in the world, it has a population of around 57,000 and doesn't have its own military. Defense is provided by Denmark, whose military is dwarfed by that of the U.S.
It's unclear how the remaining NATO members would respond if the U.S. decided to forcibly take control of the island or if they would come to Denmark's aid.
