Trump’s special envoy appointment for Greenland reignites diplomatic feud
- Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy to Greenland, reigniting tensions over Washington's interest in the territory.
- Denmark and Greenland strongly rejected the appointment and Trump’s stated aim for Greenland to become part of the US, demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen issued a joint statement asserting that Greenland belongs to Greenlanders and cannot be annexed.
- The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, expressed deep upset and summoned the US ambassador, while the Trump administration also suspended leases for offshore wind projects involving a Danish company.
- Greenlandic officials reiterated there is no desire for Greenland to join the United States, but rather to maintain its own country and develop independence over time, despite its strategic importance and mineral resources.